Galway Council chief seeks reversal of residential zoning vote in project involving Fine Gael councillor

The chief executive of Galway City Council has said councillors should reverse their decision to treble the allowed density of a residential development in which a Fine Gael councillor has a commercial interest.

Brendan McGrath, the council’s chief executive, has responded to a series of material alterations proposed to the council’s development plan, including a recommendation that councillors overturn their July vote to allow 12 houses to be built on land owned by Proofridge Ltd.

The company, owned by pharmacists Damien and Olivia Lavelle, used former Fine Gael TD Brian Walsh and his brother John, a former councillor, to lobby councillors earlier this year to vote in favour of increasing the density on the site in Roscam, to the east of the city, from four to 12 houses.

Brian and John Walsh are brothers of Olivia Lavelle.

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has a commercial interest in the development through his company Dangan Properties. It advertises its development of the site on its own website.

Mr Hoare is a director and one quarter owner of Dangan Properties, which recently satisfied two loans it had taken with a company owned by the Lavelles.

The councillor absented himself from the vote on the Proofridge development in July when he declared a potential conflict of interest.

His fellow Fine Gael councillors Clodagh Higgins and Frank Fahy were among the 12 councillors who voted 12-4 to treble the allowed density of the Proofridge site while requiring the company to make a connection with its development and the public wastewater treatment plant.

In his response to the councillors’ amendment to the city development plan on the Proofridge site, the chief executive said it was “an unserviced area with no access to municipal waste water services”.

“Higher density can only be achieved where connections can be made to the public sewer network,” Mr McGrath said. “It is therefore considered premature to incorporate the material alteration as proposed. Notwithstanding this, the proposal is considered unsustainable by virtue of its location remote from other services, including pedestrian and public transport networks.”

Mr McGrath said a 12-unit density on the one hectare site “represents uncoordinated, piecemeal development”. In conjunction with other “uncoordinated residential zonings”, he said they would “undermine the overall settlement strategy in the plan” and be inconsistent with the core strategy and national and regional policy.​

In its submissions to councillors, Proofridge said it hoped wastewater connections to the north of its site, including the “Alber” 102-unit development owned by developers Luke and Brian Comer, would make it feasible to connect its site to the water system.

A resident of the Rosshill area has complained to the Sunday Independent that Mr Hoare should not have voted on maintaining the planning permission for the Alber lands because Proofridge would benefit from that development according to its own submissions.

This weekend, however, Mr Hoare denied there was any conflict because his vote on the Alber project supported the chief executive’s recommendation to reject proposals to increase the allowed density on the Comer brothers lands and maintained its current status. The Alber project is currently subject to a judicial review in the High Court by local residents who complain An Bord Pleanála’s permission was granted in breach of Irish and EU law.

Mr Hoare said he did not believe Proofridge required the Alber development to assist its connection to the public water network.

“I am aware that site works have already commenced on the Proofridge Limited site and the owners intend to bring sewer connectivity independently of any other development in the area,” he said. “It is my understanding that the Proofridge Limited submission was supported by members subject to the sewer being connected.”

He said it would be incorrect to say Proofridge would rely on the Alber development to progress its water connection.

“In fact, Alber Developments will most likely be the beneficiary of Proofridge Limited progressing the sewer works,” he said. “I believe I acted entirely above board by declaring a potential conflict of interest and abstaining from both the debate and the vote on the Proofridge Limited submission.”

In its submission to councillors, Alber Developments sought the removal of the environmental sensitivities’ designation on its site and the rezoning of its lands for the construction of more than 700 units.

The Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) told the City Council to review its approach to Low Density Residential zoning and to omit previously zoned areas on the Roscam peninsula.

Martin Fahy, from Save Roscam Peninsula, which has taken the case against the Alber development, questioned the zoning of “unserviced greenfield lands despite a surplus of existing zoned serviced lands” in Galway. “Only one in four of the houses granted planning in the current development plan have been completed,” he added.