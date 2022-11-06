| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Galway Council chief seeks reversal of residential zoning vote in project involving Fine Gael councillor

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has a commercial interest in the development Expand

Close

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has a commercial interest in the development

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has a commercial interest in the development

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare has a commercial interest in the development

Mark Tighe

The chief executive of Galway City Council has said councillors should reverse their decision to treble the allowed density of a residential development in which a Fine Gael councillor has a commercial interest.

Brendan McGrath, the council’s chief executive, has responded to a series of material alterations proposed to the council’s development plan, including a recommendation that councillors overturn their July vote to allow 12 houses to be built on land owned by Proofridge Ltd.

Related topics

More On Fine Gael

Most Watched

Privacy