The popular Galway Christmas Market has been cancelled in the interest of public safety, Galway City Council have confirmed.

Galway City Council said it understands the decision will cause disappointment for many including the general public, event organisers and traders, as well as local businesses.

The event usually runs from November until mid-December.

A statement from Galway City Council read: “Galway City Council would like to acknowledge efforts of the various event producers in adjusting their plans to comply with the latest and changing guidelines.

“However, Galway City Council has decided that in the interests of public health, there will be no organised events in Eyre Square for the foreseeable future.

“Galway City Council has taken the difficult decision in the interest of public safety to cancel activities and events in Eyre Square in the coming months including the Christmas Markets and comedy festival.”

The statement committed to “delivering a safe, socially distant Christmas experience in Galway this year” and said Galway City Council were already working with Fáílte Ireland to make this a reality.

The Council said it hoped to welcome events back to Eyre Square “as soon as is safe and possible”.

