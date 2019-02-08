Gallery: Irish fans land in Scotland ahead of Six Nations clash
Ireland fans have touched down in Scotland ahead of a weekend of rugby which sees the men's and women's teams try and bounce back from disheartening opening day defeats to England while the U20's look to build on their victory over the old enemy.
The men's team play tomorrow at at Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh with the U20's in action tonight at Netherdale in the Scottish borders while the ladies compete in Glasgow at the same time.
Despite last week's disappointing results, spirits are high as you can see in our gallery.