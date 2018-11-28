Local authorities across the country have been told to activate their "severe weather teams" as Storm Diana moves in.

Gales before the storm - number of flights cancelled as Diana to hit with winds of 130kmh

A period of disturbed weather is now predicted to continue for five days.

Officials say Storm Diana's impact will be felt over the next 48 hours as it track upwards from the Azores.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has contacted all local authorities, requesting that they activate their crisis management arrangements where necessary.

Warnings have been issued to the public to avoid the coastline amid fears of severe winds and high seas, as Storm Diana lashes our shores.

Cork Airport has cancelled 14 flights this morning due to the expected conditions, and a number of mid-morning flights from Dublin Airport have also been cancelled.

Passengers are urged to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

The capital was hammered by gales yesterday, but this time the south-west is bracing itself for the worst conditions.

Though not on the scale of Storm Emma, poor conditions will hamper activities around the country.

Met Éireann has issued a total of five weather alerts for land and sea as the tail end of the storm passes over.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 6am until midday with winds of 65-80kmh and gusts up to 130kmh forecast.

A Status Orange wind warning has also been issued for counties Wexford, Galway and Clare from 9am until 2pm today, while a Status Yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 5am until 4pm.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said the coasts were best avoided for safety.

Dublin Port was forced to close to shipping yesterday due to widespread rain and gales but reopened around midday, causing delays for a large number of trucks waiting to get into the port.

Emergency services came to the assistance of a walker during yesterday's high winds and swells on Dublin's Great South Wall.

The alarm was raised in the afternoon after a person appeared to be in danger, with rising water beginning to break the wall of the iconic port. It is understood she came out earlier to watch swimmers at Half-Moon Swimming Club.

"The tide was coming in and the water was starting to break the wall, which could have left her stranded. We sent out a jeep to the scene just to make sure she was ok," the Coast Guard said.

A Status Orange gale warning is in place today for all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, with winds expected to gust up to force 10 for a time from Mizen Head to Valentia to Loop Head, along with a Status Yellow small craft warning.

AA Roadwatch and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists to take extra precautions.

Conor Faughnan, of the AA, said commuters should expect delays as a result of the conditions, and that cyclists and pedestrians should also take extra care.

Clare County Council advised that high seas along the coastline, including the Shannon Estuary, would bring a risk of coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is closed to visitors today from 9am to 2pm.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has closed all its public parks because of the high winds forecast.

A spokesperson said the parks will be closed until further notice. Meanwhile, Ballyogan recycling centre will also be closed to the public until further notice.

A Met Éireann forecaster also revealed that by its official list, the storm had been due to be called Deirdre - but was named Diana by the Portuguese met office as it first hit the Azores.

