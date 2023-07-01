Gabriel Byrne says late friend Julian Sands was ‘destined for stardom but craved adventure’

Gabriel Byrne has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend the late actor Julian Sands, who he described as having a “fierce intelligence” and a “unquenchable curiosity”.

Writing in The Guardian, Byrne said “images of Julian have been recurring in my mind”, in recent months.

In late June, Sands body was found in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, in southern California.

Julian Sands' body was found last month following a prolonged search operation. Photo: Reuters

The actor had been missing for several months, after not returning from a hike in January. Multiple searches by local authorities had been unsuccessful, with poor weather conditions hampering efforts since March, and his remains were eventually found by civilian hikers.

Byrne said, Sands was “destined – everyone said – to be a Hollywood heartthrob” but that was not what Julian wanted and instead, he “craved distant fields and mighty rivers”.

“There was always a mystery about Julian. The heart of a child-man in which scorpions and bluebirds nested. What lay behind those restless eyes? Fiercely listening, then a dreamy drifting off to somewhere beyond,” Byrne wrote.

“I remember the fierce intelligence, the unquenchable curiosity. The depth of his knowledge and love of literature and paintings and antiques. His passion for life and living. His great sense of humour and gift for storytelling. His brave choices as an actor. The love of family.”

Byrne said the mountains beckoned his friend, and Sands once told him “they will teach you about life… about yourself”.

In his final correspondence to Byrne, Sands wrote this: “Most mountaineers understand that the true summit is within. The high point on a peak is simply that, but the experience of the approach, the face or the ridge, up and down, is where true fulfilment is found.”

As a climber, “Julian was “fearless”, Byrne said, and while he knew the dangers, he sought the freedom the comes with accepting that “nothing matters beyond the moment, step by slow step to the summit”.

Byrne worked with the English actor on three films – Gothic, Siesta and All Things to All Men.

For Gothic, the pair shared the screen with Liam Neeson’s late wife Natasha Richardson, who tragically died in 2009.

Recalling their times together on set, Byrne wrote: “Julian was like the boy in class who made you laugh, with inky fingers and mischief, with spiders in matchboxes and fart noises in maths class.”

The last time the Dubliner saw his friend was in New York, at the Irish rep theatre, where Sands was “enthralling the audience” with his one-man show about Harold Pinter, directed by his “great friend”, John Malkovich.

“Some years ago a great actor friend of mine, Chris O’Neill, died suddenly on a trip to Miami. He’d been writing a script and he told me he couldn’t wait to get back to his study to continue.

"I’ve been haunted for years by the image of him closing the door – unknowingly for the last time, as one day we all must – on an empty room,” Byrne added.

“And then Natasha died. And now another door has closed. Another room is empty.”