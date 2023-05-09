GAAGO: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says ‘big matches’ should be shown on RTÉ and TG4

All GAA matches can't be televised as free-to-view on terrestrial stations, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

Commenting on the GAAGO controversy, he said: “The solution to me seems to lie in making sure that the most popular, most important, matches are the ones that are on RTÉ and TG4.

“I think we all understand that all matches can't be televised.

“So there is a potential win-win here, I think, if we can identify the big matches to be televised on RTÉ and TG4.

“That’s with other matches then being available through the app, that wouldn't otherwise be available.”

The GAAGO streaming service is co-owned by the GAA and RTÉ. There has been criticism in recent weeks that a number of important hurling matches have been shown on the streaming service, rather than being free-to-view on RTÉ’s terrestrial channels.

Mr Varadkar said the GAA and broadcasters should talk about which matches should be free-to-air and which should be behind the GAAGO paywall.

He said he supported the position taken by Tánaiste Micheál Martin in calling for the matter to be reviewed.

“I also heard the former president of the GAA, Liam O'Neill speaking on the radio this morning,” Mr Varadkar said.

“He made a very valid point. There could be as many as 10 to 15 major matches on every weekend. It's not possible for RTÉ and TG4 to televise all of those.”

However, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said: “These two entities (GAA and RTÉ) have come together to essentially privatise the viewing of our national sport.

“I would like a debate in this House on what events should be free to air. People pay their television licence, and the public service broadcaster should be providing the service to people for the licence that they pay.”