GAA warns it will clamp down on competitive under-12 games with sanctions for clubs

The GAA is set to clamp down and bring sanctions against those involved in providing any form of competition for players under the age of 12.

An email sent from Croke Park headquarters to GAA clubs around the country outlines that keeping, recording or publishing of scores, competitions, blitzes or events that involve knockout stages or the handing out of winner or runners-up medals, trophies, awards or prizes will be sanctioned.

The move is likely to once again highlight the debate over whether there should be facility for competition at a younger age grade than currently.

As it stands, all football and hurling games played at under-12 level or below are under the banner of ‘Go Games’ which are intended to be non-competitive.

This ‘Go Games’ initiative has been in place for several years – and has been part of the GAA’s bid to tackle the practice of teams nurturing the best and neglecting the rest.

A section on the GAA’s official website states that under the banner of Go Games, every child gets to play in every game, for the full game.

“Children participate in Gaelic games for a number of reasons – to have fun, to play with friends, parental encouragement,” it said.

It cited a lack of fun, lack of perceived competence and an “over-emphasis on competitive outcomes, which usually come from coaches and parents” as major reasons for dropout.

“For too long the practice in sport has been to identify and cultivate talented players and elite teams at younger and younger ages. There is a tendency to nurture the perceived best and neglect the rest,” it reads.

“This has contributed to adult training and playing conditions being imposed on young players.

“For children’s games, coaches must reassess the balance between the need to win games and cups versus the need to develop players and recognise the importance of fair play.”

First reported in the Irish News, GAA clubs and counties will now be told that any club either hosting or attending a blitz for the under-12 age group or below will be required to make an online application to county’s Games Development Manager for approval.

A spokesperson for the GAA confirmed to Independent.ie that it had sent the email to clubs around the country, saying it was “just a reminder to our units of everything that is already in place, this is a reminder or doubling down”.