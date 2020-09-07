GAA stars Paul Flynn and Fiona Hudson do the double with arrival of twins

Paul Flynn carries new arrivals Louis and Saibh in their respective car seats

Dublin GAA stars Paul Flynn and Fiona Hudson are celebrating after the birth of their twin babies over the weekend.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Mr Flynn, who retired from inter-county football last year, said: "What a magical week bringing these two beauties home with their legend of a mammy. Welcome to the family Louis and Saibh."

The message was accompanied by a photo of the proud dad carrying two baby car-seats down the corridor of a hospital.

The pair, who married in Cavan in 2017, were inundated with messages of congratulations from well-wishers, with rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll one of the first to respond. "Triceps are going to be shredded...huge congrats," he wrote.

Former Dublin footballer Bernard Brogan, who is also the father of twins, was among those to congratulate the couple. "Fair play both, look forward to meeting them," he said.

Other well-known figures from the Irish sporting world to send messages wishing them all the best included Sean O'Brien, Luke Fitzgerald and Paddy Andrews.

Ms Hudson is an All-Ireland winner with the Dublin ladies. Dublin LGFA posted its own message of congratulations. Alongside a picture of the couple, they wrote: "All in @dublinladiesg would like to send our heartiest congratulations to Fiona Hudson & Paul Flynn on the birth of Louis & Saibh.

"We hope mom & babies are doing well #Congrats @Fingallians."

Mr Flynn is chairperson of the Gaelic Players' Association while Ms Hudson works in Dublin City University.

