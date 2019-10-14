Some of the Gaelic football players injured when they fell from the back of a lorry while celebrating a team win are due to undergo surgery for their injuries.

GAA players facing surgery after horror plunge off back of lorry during celebrations

Nine people in their late teens and early 20s were injured on Saturday evening in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, while celebrating winning a county championship.

Video footage of the incident shows the truck apparently moving forward, with players spilling through a barrier and falling onto the road several metres below.

Ambulances ferried the injured to Tallaght and St Vincent's Hospitals where some were kept in overnight for surgery and observation.

It is believed that most of the surgeries are to broken bones.

The group, who were members of the local Enniskerry GAA club, landed on top of each other as shocked locals looked on helplessly.

One man could be seen clinging on to the railing at the back of the truck.

Locals say there were serious fears for the lives of some of the injured at first.

Later reports came back to the village that one of the injured had suffered a broken hip, while another suffered hand injuries.

Enniskerry GAA last night released a statement which said: "Hindsight is a great thing but the main focus now is the well-being and recovery of our club members.

"Yesterday evening on what was to be a long-awaited day of celebrations, unfortunately an accident occurred in the village as the men's team celebrated their JBFC win resulting in nine members of Enniskerry GAA team being admitted to St Vincent's and Tallaght Hospital.

"Thankfully all the lads are doing OK.

"Three were sent home in the early hours of this morning, another two have been sent home earlier today with another expected this evening, leaving three remaining in Vincent's. No injuries are life threatening, however some do require surgery.

"Although it was under the worst circumstances we ever could have imagined, last night proved what a great village and community we have around us.

"We have many thanks to pay which we will do in the coming days but for the moment we would ask for respect and privacy for all involved," the statement added.

"On a brighter note, we cannot forget the reason why the team was celebrating last night... Thankfully all injured will pull through this and the team are under strict instructions to make sure they finally have a drink out of that cup later this evening."

Local independent councillor Rory O'Connor said the village was panicked after the incident took place.

"There was a lot of panic and everyone was in shock mode because, in fairness, it was such a good night and people were just frozen because it was kind of horrible," he said.

"There was talk of terrible things happening and so much worry as we're a very small community and everyone is very connected.

"But several Garda cars came in very quickly and the whole village went into lockdown.

"I was very impressed with emergency services and they acted very quickly."

In Enniskerry yesterday morning, local people were still getting over the shock of what happened.

Yellow and black bunting, flags and banners still adorned the lamps and walls, and people were thankful that the incident did not result in a worse tragedy.

