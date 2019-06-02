GAA player and cyclist die in separate road crashes

Two more people have been killed on Irish roads, bringing the death toll for the bank holiday weekend to three.

A young man died and two others were injured when a 4x4 ploughed into a ditch in the early hours of this morning in Tipperary.

The dead man has been named locally as Sean Breen (24), who was a native of Annacarty. Mr Breen was well known in the area, having played GAA with Éire Óg Annacarty and was manager at Jacko Breen Agri, a local silage contracting company.

The accident occurred at around 5.30am on the R661 road which links Dundrum to Thurles. It is believed that Mr Breen was travelling home from a 21st birthday party in nearby Drombane.

Éire Óg Annacarty chairman Vinny Ryan told the Irish Independent that the club was in a deep state of shock.

“Sean was such a popular, enthusiastic young man that never had a bad word to say about anyone,” he said.

“Everyone is just devastated by his tragic death and we’re all still trying to come to terms with our loss.”

Two other young men, both also said to be in their 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

In Kerry, a man in his 40s died when his bicycle was in collision with a car at a junction outside Beaufort, near Killarney. It happened shortly after 8am this morning.

He has been named locally as Mariusz Kryszak (45).

The accident occurred on a stretch of road popular with cyclists going for training exercises in the Gap of Dunloe.

The injured man, who is understood to have been Polish, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

Separately, a 50-year-old man arrested over a fatal hit-and-run on Swords Road, Dublin, on Friday is expected to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

Gerard Whyte (21), from Ballymun, was struck by a white HGV lorry at the Collins Avenue junction at Whitehall in the early hours of Friday morning.

The latest tragedies bring to six the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads since Thursday evening.

Three women died following a two-car collision in Limerick on Thursday night, while a 21-year-old man died following an apparent hit-and-run incident in North Dublin late Thursday night.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to all road users and motorists to be extra careful this bank holiday.

“Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads,” said Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan.

“Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit will continue to target intoxicated driving along with other killer behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and non-wearing of seatbelts across the roads network.”

Online Editors