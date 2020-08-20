GAA pays a touching tribute to legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who turns 90 today

The GAA has paid a touching tribute to legendary sporting commentator and broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who celebrates his 90th birthday today.

In a career spanning six decades, the president of the GAA paid a tribute to the journalist known who is described as the “voice of the GAA”.

GAA President John Horan said that the broadcaster is as iconic as some of the biggest Irish stadiums.

“Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh is as synonymous with Gaelic games as Croke Park, Semple Stadium, St Tiernach’s Park or Dr Hyde Park.

“For those who couldn’t be there at a game – there was still the chance to feel like you were there,” he said in a statement.

Mr Horan said that Mr Ó Muircheartaigh had “paramount” respect for the game and its players.

“To surf the wave of excitement and drama and to be carried away and feel as much a part of the action as if you were sitting pitch side in person.

“That was Micheál’s gift.

“It was delivered in an inimitable style that enabled you connect with players and not just be in awe of them as sportspeople, but getting a sense of who they were through the personal knowledge and anecdotes that were imparted so expertly along the way.

“His respect for the games and the players was paramount,” he added.

He called him a “national institution” and a true professional.

“He had a commitment to being the eyes and ears of the person at home; either in a kitchen, a fireside or a car somewhere in Ireland – or indeed in far flung outposts where the Irish Diaspora would step on board a vision and follow with the wind that was Micheál’s unique commentary,” Mr Horan said.

Originally from Dún Síon near Dingle in Kerry, Mr Ó Muircheartaigh was a teacher in Dublin when he answered a casting call for potential match commentators with the state broadcaster.

He announced his retirement in September 2010 and was awarded an honorary doctorate by NUI Galway in 1999 for his lifetime service to broadcasting.

Online Editors