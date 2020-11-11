GAA legend Graham Geraghty on 'long road to recovery' after suffering brain hemorrhage

The wife of Meath GAA legend Graham Geraghty says that her husband “will make a full recovery” after suffering a brain hemorrhage and aneurysm at work.

Last month Geraghty (47) underwent a major operation in Beaumont Hospital and has been recovering well according to Amanda Geraghty.

Although admitting he had “a long road ahead” the Athboy woman is confident the footballing legend will make a full recovery.

Speaking on his progress she said: “He is doing good, he is talking and coherent and he’s up walking around, he has just a lot of fatigue and pain.

“It will be a long road to recovery but he will make a full recovery please god so we are very lucky.”

In a social media post at the weekend, Amanda said that Graham “had surpassed everyone’s expectations and thanked everyone for “all their prayers and acts of kindness.”

There has been a huge outpouring of goodwill for Meath's 1999 All Ireland winning captain since he became ill.

Father-of-four Geraghty won two All-Ireland SFC titles with Meath along with two Allstar awards and three Leinster SFC crowns.

He also played for Ireland in the International Rules series between 1999 and 2006.

He retired from inter-county football in 2012 but had continued to play for his club Clann na nGael into his mid-40s.

Last November, several of his winning medals were taken during a robbery on his home although some of them were later retrieved.

Graham and Amanda devote much of their time to "Athboy's People Who Share Care group" a voluntary group who work to provide food and necessities to the homeless.

