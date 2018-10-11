The GAA is in talks to buy the former Holy Cross College which could be turned into a hotel and social housing.

GAA in talks to buy former Holy Cross College from Church

The Archdiocese of Dublin announced the discussions, blaming financial strains on the upkeep of the property as a primary reason for the sale.

Currently only the GAA and the diocese are involved in talks on the purchase of the Drumcondra property, which hasn't been operational as a seminary college since 2000.

The building, founded in 1854, is currently listed by Dublin City Council as a protected structure, and the owners are in talks with architectural experts to ensure it is preserved.

The diocese has said the land will be used for social, affordable and private housing, a hotel and sport facilities for children and young adults.

The Clonliffe Road land is a stone's throw away from GAA headquarters at Croke Park.

A statement from the diocese said it was co-operating closely with the GAA "on plans to ensure the lands and buildings be developed into one of the most significant community projects for the north city.

"Subject to planning permissions, it is envisaged the Clonliffe property would include social, affordable and private housing, sports facilities for children and young adults as well as a hotel and commercial opportunities providing employment for people in the area.

"The GAA and the diocese are committed to providing increased access for the public to landscaped greenways and park facilities."

They also stated Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said the project represented a vital opportunity for the Church in Dublin to re-imagine its place in the life of the city at a time of enormous change and challenge.

The funds from the potential sale of the former Holy Cross College will be used to fund priest training.

It is planned to relocate around 80 diocesan support staff to a smaller, purpose- built modern pastoral centre.

The former Mater Dei building, which the diocese made available to Dublin City Council to become a family hub for homeless families run by Crosscare, will not be affected by the sale.

The college was established by then Archbishop of Dublin Paul Cullen to provide priests for the Dublin diocese. Due to a fall in the number of vocations, seminary duties there were suspended in 2000.

