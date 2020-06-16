GAA Cúl Camps to get green light for July 20 – but competition for limited places to be intense

The GAA Cúl Camps series will be presented by Gráinne Bleasdal on TG4.

GAA Cúl Camps are set to make a return on July 20 with reduced capacity at certain camp locations and venues.

The camps have been given the green light to go ahead this year, with reduced capacity to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

This is likely to result in intense competition for a spot on the week-long annual GAA camps, aimed at children aged six to 13, which are organised in all counties over Ireland.

Three time slots will see groups spread out across the course of the day, with the first slot starting at 9.30am to 1.30pm, the mid-morning slot from 10am to 2pm and the afternoon slot beginning at 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

GAA President John Horan welcomed the green light for the 2020 camps: “I am delighted that we are in a position to confirm plans around arrangements for our 2020 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps and acknowledge all of the work that has taken place in recent weeks in an effort to get us to this point.

“We were determined to run the camps this year and while they have to be organised differently, I hope the essence of what they represent will still shine through,” he added.

A corresponding TG4 programme will air from June 29, aiming to get children “warmed up” prior to kick off.

For the first time, Cúl Camp kits will be made available for children who may not be able to attend the camp itself due to their “mass appeal among primary school children all around the country and beyond”.

They will be available for sale online.

With over 4,000 people pre-registered for the 2020 camps, they have been contacted and given the option to seek a full refund, a kit delivery and a refund for the remaining amount or a priority for a place on one of the re-scheduled camps.

