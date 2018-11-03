The GAA community is in shock after the young daughter of a Clonkill club stalwart sporting figure died in a tragic accident.

GAA community in shock as daughter (3) of leading sporting figure dies tragically at home

The Ballyboden St Enda’s Leinster club hurling quarter-final clash with the Westmeath champions that was due to take place later tomorrow was postponed after Enda Loughlin’s little three-year-old girl Annabelle died following a tragic accident at home.

Today, GAA clubs and members expressed their shock at the news and sent messages of support and condolences to the devastated family.

On social media, Westmeath GAA said the community “stands in solidarity with the Loughlin family, Clonkill, following the tragic death of Annabelle.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very difficult time and we offer our deepest condolences to Enda, Eileen, Senan and TJ, and the entire Loughlin family, who are steeped in both Clonkill Hurling and Westmeath GAA,” they wrote.

“As a mark of respect, tomorrow’s Leinster GAA Club SHC game between Clonkill and Ballyboden St Enda’s has been postponed.”

The post attracted a series of comments from people who shared their pain at the horrific loss.

“Sympathies to all of them and their extended families during this heartbreaking time,” wrote one, while another added: “Awful tragedy, condolences to all.”

Killucan Ladies Football Club said: “Deepest sympathies to the Loughlin and O’Driscoll families at this tragic time – you are in our prayers.”

St Oliver Plunketts Camogie Club in Mullingar posted, “our thoughts are with the families”, while one other person added: “Deepest sympathy to little Annabelle’s family”. Saint Brigids Hurling Club also offered their deepest sympathies.

Meanwhile, Dublin club Ballyboden St Enda’s released a short statement on social media, offering “condolences to all involved”.

Online Editors