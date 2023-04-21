GAA Club's 'My Lovely Bull' sketch goes viral ahead of fundraiser

Community star, Sky, a two year old bull from Glinsk in Galway, has risen to fame overnight from his cameo in Our Lovely Bull.

Starring alongside Aiden Brennan (as Father Ted) and Tom Dowd (as Dougal), from Glinsk GAA Club, the aim of the video is to raise funds for the community.

A small village in Galway, Glinsk are fundraising to budge the cost of a new community pitch, community gym, a playground and a walkway for the entire village.

They are hoping to raise €300,000-€400,000 to cover the cost.

Prizes include a Solar PV System for a house, farm or business, while the second prize is a five star limousine bull from the Lis Nageeragh Heard donated by Des Joyce.

This isn’t the first bull the community have raffled off, as Sky’s sibling, Hero was up for the win nearly 10 years ago to fundraise for the local school.

Aiden Brennan said: “We went for the bull because we knew it would get traction. We thought that it would get a bit of notice because it’s just something different.

“We had a brainstorm, myself and four other committee members, I played Ted in the video and Tom Dowd played Dougal. We knew we had to do something, and we had to make it funny so it would get a lot of airtime. I suggested we do something about Father Ted and then somebody said we do My Lovely Bull and away we went.”

A small village in Galway, Glinsk are fundraising to budge the cost of a new community pitch

A small village in Galway, Glinsk are fundraising to budge the cost of a new community pitch

“Since the bull went live, and it’s only live a week, there have been over 75,000 views between all the different social medias and it has raised us an extra €10,000 in the week that we wouldn’t have gotten because it’s from all over the country, they’re coming in from online and everywhere."

Shane Giblin from Life Tim Video’s produced the video free of charge for the event.

The Solar PV System overall is worth over €60,000, including installation and battery packs and power packs. However, the GAA Club understand not a lot of younger people would want a Solar PV System and have instead offered an alternative first prize of €20,000.

“This isn’t the first fundraiser we have done with a bull. That particular bull, a number of years ago, maybe 10 years ago our local school was in bother, it needed €100,000 or so for restorations, it was really struggling at the time.

"The same man, Des Joyce, he donated a bull at that time, and it went viral, it got on RTÉ, everywhere at the time and that bull raised over €100,000 at the time, and that bull’s name was Hero.”

The fundraiser was originally launched back in January through an auction, raising over €54,000. The GAA club are hoping to sell 15,000 tickets to reach their goal.

Aiden Brennan (as Father Ted) and Tom Dowd (as Dougal), from Glinsk GAA Club

Aiden Brennan (as Father Ted) and Tom Dowd (as Dougal), from Glinsk GAA Club

Currently, they have sold 9,000 tickets with five weeks left.

The draw results will be held in the local bar, Glen Castle Lounge, where the tickets will be drawn 1-10.

One ticket costs €25, three tickets cost €65, five tickets for €100, while the bigger options include 15 tickets for €250 and 35 for €500. A ticket can be purchased from their official GAA page.

The draw will be Garda vetted and recorded to go up on their social media accounts.

A second video is set to go live on their social media accounts within the next week centring around the solar panels. The video will be of the same theme, Father Ted, playing on several different episodes.

Their main sponsor for the fundraiser is ECC Timber Products.