GAA club left in shock after 'absolute gent' dies in crash

A GAA community has been left devastated after a former player and son of a club founder died in a tragic motorbike accident.

Robbie McCabe, aged in his early 40s, died when his motorbike crashed on Whitestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin, at around 7am yesterday.

David Reynolds, secretary of St Judes GAA Club in Templeogue, just 5km from the accident scene, said everyone at the club had been left in shock at the loss of a man who had been involved until recently in the club since before his fifth birthday.

"Robbie had been involved with the club from under five years old. His father Martin was one of the founding members," said Mr Reynolds.

"So the family are a major part of the club. It's so sad a loss. Robbie was still involved as a member. He was a gentle, lovely guy - an absolute gent, quiet and unassuming."

Mr McCabe worked as a barman in Temple Bar and had been living in Tallaght, although he was brought up in Templeogue and still had strong connections there.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr McCabe's tragic death brings to 39 the number of people who have died on the country's roads so far this year.

