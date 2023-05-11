GAA and RTÉ to be hauled before Oireachtas committee as row intensifies over GAAGO

FAI and IRFU will also be called to appear

Gerard Walsh of Antrim and Eoin Cody of Kilkenny during the Antrim/Kilkenny Leinster Senior Championship match last Sunday. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

RTÉ and the GAA will be called before an Oireachtas committee, as the war of words over games being placed behind a paywall on GAAGO intensified yesterday.

This comes as Sports Minister Catherine Martin said more GAA games could be made free-to-air “in the near future”.

The Oireachtas Media and Sport Committee agreed yesterday to hold hearings with broadcasters and sports bodies in the wake of the GAAGO controversy.

There were heated exchanges at a private meeting of the committee in Leinster House yesterday, according to sources who were present, with Independent TD Mattie McGrath and Sinn Féin’s Chris Andrews calling for RTÉ and GAA representatives to be immediately hauled in over the failure to broadcast significant GAA matches.

However, some government representatives on the committee, including Fianna Fáil senator Shane Cassells and Fine Gael senator Micheál Carrigy, argued against such an approach, pointing out that other sporting organisations have pay-per-view deals in place, such as the League of Ireland with LOITV.

A compromise was ultimately reached, with the committee deciding on the recommendation of Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne to hold hearings on the broader issue of broadcasting of sports.

Ireland’s three main sporting bodies – the GAA, the FAI and IRFU – will be summoned to the committee in the coming weeks, as will broadcasters including RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, and TG4. National and local radio stations are also likely to be invited to appear.

The development came as the GAA heavily criticised Virgin Media TV for its intervention in the debate.

Virgin called into question the deal struck between RTÉ and the GAA in relation to putting Saturday evening Championship games behind a paywall, after Sky ended its deal last year.

Virgin Media had yesterday suggested that the GAA “did not approach other broadcasters” to see whether they were interested in broadcasting games after its existing deal with Sky finished at the end of the 2022 season.

But in a stinging retort, the GAA said Virgin’s statement contained “several factual errors and misleading comments”, and said it had contacted Virgin as early as February 2021 “to gauge their interest in acquiring rights packages, that would become available in the renewal of the GAA media rights in 2022”.

The GAA said it didn’t receive any expression of interest or bids from Virgin.

“In June 2022, VMTV were again contacted to clarify that they did not intend to make a bid. VMTV were clear that their model was not to acquire rights but rather to acquire ‘ready-to-go’ packages – that is, productions which don’t require outside broadcast set-ups for live match coverage.

“In short, VMTV were afforded every opportunity to discuss options, variations to packages, and to submit a confidential offer. VMTV chose not to bid,” the GAA said.

The GAA also acknowledged the “considerable commentary” around the GAAGO in recent weeks, and as a result they “will conduct a comprehensive review of its operation at season end”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin yesterday said laws could be changed to protect matches from being put behind a paywall, and added that he was “not comfortable” with the public being denied access to very significant games, saying that children and elderly people may not be able to access GAAGO.

He also rejected a suggestion that the TV licence should be reduced by €50 in the Budget until the row over matches on GAAGO being behind a paywall is solved.

“The Government have brought in regulations in the past as to what games cannot be viewed behind a paywall,” said Mr Martin.

“That’s an issue that Government keeps under review.”

He said the “wider issue” of sport and citizen access was “a very real political issue”.

“[The public] pay the licence fee – and I think there would have been an expectation among the public in terms of access to Championship hurling and Gaelic football as well.

“I think that issue needs to be reviewed in my view,” said the Tánaiste.