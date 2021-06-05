G7 finance ministers strike historic deal on corporation tax

Group of Seven rich nations agreed to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15pc on a country by country basis.

The deal was agreed following two days of talks in London with G7 finance ministers.

Changes will also be made to ensure major corporations, especially those with a strong online presence, will pay taxes in the countries where they operate and not only where they have headquarters.

The new policy is thought to be aimed at the likes of tech giants Amazon and Microsoft.

Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said any changes would have to balance the needs of both large and small economies.

He said: “It is in everyone's interest to achieve a sustainable, ambitious and equitable agreement on the international tax architecture.

"I look forward now to engaging in the discussions at OECD. There are 139 countries at the table, and any agreement will have to meet the needs of small and large countries, developed and developing."

Officials said the decision to agree to a 15% minimum corporation tax would create a "more level playing field for UK firms and cracking down on tax avoidance".

"We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20pc of profit exceeding a 10pc margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises," a communique from G7 finance ministers seen by Reuters said.

"We will provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies."

Read More

The minimum tax rate will create a level playing field for companies around the world, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

He added that the need for national digital services taxes would fall away once the global solution is in place.

The Chancellor defended the decision not to push for a higher global corporation tax rate at the meeting with G7 finance ministers after US President Joe Biden had initially argued it should be 21pc.

Rishi Sunak told broadcasters in London: “I would say a couple of things. First of all, the agreement reached here today says at least 15pc and secondly, it is worth taking a step back.

“This is something that has been talked about for almost a decade.

“And here for the first time today we actually have agreement on the tangible principles of what these reforms should look like and that is huge progress.”

Asked whether he was tying his own hands by having a minimum rate, Mr Sunak replied: “I think what the British public want to know is that the tax system is fair, they want to know that there is a level-playing field – whether people are operating in tax havens or whether large, particularly online businesses, are able to not pay tax in the right places, they want that tackled.

“And that’s what this agreement gives us the ability to do and it has been agreed among G7 colleagues and once we broaden it out and implement it globally, it is a huge prize for British taxpayers.”

Speaking after the deal was struck, US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said: "The G7 Finance Ministers have made a significant, unprecedented commitment today that provides tremendous momentum towards achieving a robust global minimum tax at a rate of at least 15%.

"That global minimum tax would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation, and ensure fairness for the middle class and working people in the U.S. and around the world.

"The global minimum tax would also help the global economy thrive, by levelling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive bases, such as educating and training our work forces and investing in research and development and infrastructure."