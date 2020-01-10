The future of several major stud farms in Co Kildare is under threat from the proposed development of a quarry near Kilcullen, according to leading figures in the horse racing industry.

Future of stud farms in doubt as ex-jockey Walsh and owner Aga Khan oppose plans for quarry

Former jockey Ruby Walsh and racehorse owner Aga Khan are among over 200 locals who have become involved in a planning row over plans by Kilsaran Concrete to develop a quarry near their stables.

A representative of the Aga Khan warned that he might have to consider moving horses to stud farms in France if Kilsaran was allowed to proceed with its plans to extract three million tonnes of sand and gravel over a 12-year period from a 32-hectare site at Racefield, around 10km outside Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The company, a leading manufacturer of concrete products based in Dunboyne, Co Meath, has submitted an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Kildare County Council to refuse planning permission for the development.

