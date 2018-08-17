The husband of an Omagh bombing victim called on the BBC to "take a stand" and ban a media commentator who claimed the atrocity was not murder.

Fury over claim that Omagh was 'not murder'

Kevin Skelton's wife Philomena was one of 29 people killed in the Real IRA explosion.

He is backing an online petition, signed by nearly 1,500 people in 24 hours, calling for the BBC to no longer give any more airtime to Jude Collins.

Mr Collins, who has made regular appearances on Radio Ulster, was slammed as "beneath contempt" for saying those responsible did not set out to deliberately kill innocent civilians. He made the claim on his blog on the atrocity's 20th anniversary on Wednesday.

In it he said the Real IRA "didn't deliberately set out to slaughter the good and defenceless people they did".

The pattern of events before Omagh showed it "wasn't murder", he added, claiming they unfolded because the Real IRA "misnamed the streets" in a warning phone call, and the group appeared to have made a "basic mistake".

Jude Collins. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Condemning the comments, Mr Skelton said if the BBC "ducks the issue" then people should boycott the broadcaster.

A BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "Jude Collins' views are not a matter for the BBC except where they relate to, or are included within, our output. That isn't the case in this instance."

Irish Independent