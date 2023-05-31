Fury at Fianna Fáil party meeting as youngest TD lets rip at leader Micheál Martin over claimed broken promises

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting tonight heard attacks on Tánaiste Micheál Martin over a consistently poor showing in the polls and his alleged failure to keep his promises.

A sustained criticism came from James O’Connor, the Cork East TD, who said he had taken Mr Martin around his constituency recently and pledges that were made were not progressed.

But Mr Martin replied by saying his backbencher was a “Jekyll and Hyde” character whose mood changed from one day to the next.

Mr O'Connor claimed a promise was made at a previous meeting to Jackie Cahill TD that there would be a debate on polls showing Fianna Fáil at 15pc, in order to devise strategy for the local and European elections — and in case of any snap general election — and Mr Cahill had not heard anything further.

Members of the party initially listened in silence as the most junior member of the Dáil group criticised the 12-year leader of the party.

Onlookers said Mr Martin became quite irate and repeatedly interrupted Mr O’Connor, who persisted with his complaints.

Mr O’Connor then said the leader was “cutting the legs from under me, as the youngest member” of the parliamentary party.

He added that he nearly left the parliamentary party two years ago over a broken promise to include a bypass of Killeagh/Castlemartyr in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Despite guarantees given to him then to resolve the row, nothing at all had been done about it since, he said.

Micheál Martin said Mr O’Connor was a "Jekyll and Hyde,” after the literary doctor who turned into a homicidal monster at night.

“One day you’re having praise on me and the next day you’re having a go at me over something you only recently brought to my attention.”

A source said of Mr Martin: “He was squirrelling over in his seat because he was furious.

“It was big row — everyone was listening, hushed, but then there were people defending the Tánaiste.”

They included his constituency colleague, Finance Minister Michael McGrath, who asked Mr O’Connor, a Cork colleague, to “calm down” and “be respectful.”

But Mr O’Connor said he had the largest migrant accommodation centre in his constituency, and there were no facilities for them.

The Youghal-based TD said he had taken the party leader to the place to see for himself, and had also taken him to schools and shown him a proposed site for a school.

The Tánaiste had undertaken to ring the Educational Training Board (ETB) to discuss the matter, but had not done so, he said. Other promises were not met.

Mr O’Connor subsequently left the meeting before its end and was said by witnesses to be “quite upset.” He was not answering calls tonight

“It was a very open squabble,” said one in attendance. “It was quite ill-tempered, maybe, but it wasn’t an out-and-out shouting match. I would say a lot of people heard Jamesie and would know instinctively that he had some basis for the axe that he decided to grind. There are people who are fed up.”

Another source claimed however that Mr O’Connor was shouting at one point and that minister Mary Butler had joined Michael McGrath is asking him to calm down and to observe proper order.

Mr O’Connor, who is aged 25, said some ministers had let him down on requests. He cited an opinion poll last weekend that three quarters of people felt Ireland now had enough asylum seekers.

“He let rip on the Tanaiste big time," a source said. “He said he brought him out to the constituency and noting he discussed with him had been resolved.”

Mr Martin said the visit had taken place a month ago and that there were demands on his time. He insisted he had taken steps. “He was clearly annoyed.”