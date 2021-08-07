Further weather warnings issued as thundery downpours to cover northern half of country on Saturday

A yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms has come into effect for Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster this morning.

The warning, which took effect at 9am, will remain in place until midnight on Saturday night.

Met Éireann have warned that heavy, slow-moving and thundery showers will lead to further localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions in the affected regions.

There will be further heavy showers today, with longer spells of rain at times across the nation with an ongoing risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding across the northern half of the country.

The best of the sporadic dry spells will be mainly concentrated in the south and southeast of the country as the northern half becomes blanketed in heavy rain.

Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees and blustery conditions in the west will extend across Ireland as the afternoon progresses. Gusty northwesterly winds will blow along western and southern coasts today.

After a largely rainy Saturday night, it will remain showery on Sunday, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country early on Sunday.

“Further heavy showers will move into Munster during the afternoon. Drier across the middle of the country, though, with good sunny spells and just well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, mildest in the east,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

The general outlook for next week is for unsettled weather to dominate with showers likely every day. There will be dry spells, however, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures likely to be average for mid-August.

Monday will bring a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers as temperatures will reach 20 degrees once again in some areas while Tuesday will be a mainly dry but overcast day with temperatures ranging from 18-21 degrees.

There will be prolonged sunny spells on Wednesday with just scattered showers as temperatures are once again forecast to hit 21 degrees before more unsettled and wetter conditions settle in towards the end of next week.