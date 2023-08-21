Further taxpayer funding of RTÉ hinges on culture change and ‘being run in a better way’ – Finance Minister Michael McGrath

RTÉ will not receive further major funding from the Irish taxpayer until the State broadcaster shows progress has been made on a required culture change and the restoration of trust in its management operations.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath vowed that the Government will support and defend public service broadcasting in Ireland - but warned that RTÉ needs to show progress is being made on both culture reform and confidence rebuilding in the wake of the secret payment scandal before it can make major demands of the taxpayer.

"I think before we commit additional taxpayer money it is only legitimate that we ensure progress is being made and that the culture of the organisation has improved and, quite frankly, that it is being run in a better way," he warned.

Multiple reviews have been carried out into the secret payment scandal which revolved around the understatement of earnings of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

Who will replace Ryan Tubridy as the Radio One 9am presenter?

Last week, new RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst ended contract talks with Mr Tubridy over a return to his RTÉ Radio One programme after he said trust had broken down between the parties in the wake of a statement released by the star about the Grant Thornton report into the controversy.

RTÉ sources indicated that station bosses were furious at a statement Mr Tubridy released in the wake of the report being released - and with one official saying the statement was "tone deaf."

Mr Tubridy's return was then vetoed despite the fact that talks on a new contract and a €170,000-a-year salary had been virtually agreed.

Mr McGrath - speaking as he opened a new €22 million 30-bed, two theatre development at Mercy University Hospital Cork (MUHC) - said the Government will not shirk from tough decisions about a new funding model for public service broadcasting in Ireland.

His comments came amid concern that TV licence fee payments have collapsed - with a 37pc drop in renewals over August 1-8 compared to the same period in 2022.

"I think this can be broken into two parts," he said.

"The immediate issue that arises in the context of Budget '24 relates to interim funding and the need to ensure that RTÉ's core work can be sustained as a public service broadcaster."

"(Arts & Media) Minister Catherine Martin, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe will be in discussions and negotiations in relation to that."

"They will now have the benefit of advice from NewERA because I extended the remit of New Era to cover RTÉ in recent weeks."

NewERA, Ireland's new Economy and Recovery Authority, had both RTÉ and TG4 designated under its remit by Mr McGrath last month.

"The second part does relate to the longer term need for a sustainable funding model for RTÉ and for public service broadcasting generally," he added.

"Taoiseach (Leo Varadkar) has made it clear the Government will not shirk that decision - a decision will be made in the coming months."

"But I think it is important that we see the work through of the various investigations that are underway - the two external reviews that Minister Martin has commissioned."

"We want to see a culture change, we want to see the leadership of RTÉ rebuild trust and confidence in the organisation."

Government officials stressed that trusted public service broadcasting has never been more important in Ireland given the way information has been weaponised by some groups for their own ends.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Public Accounts Committee has said RTÉ “need to get their act together” in order to restore the public’s trust in the broadcaster.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, Brian Stanley TD said trust and transparency needs to be restored before Government provides money to the broadcaster to make up for shortfalls from a drop in TV licence fee revenue.

“Last year RTÉ had to get a bailout in the region of €15 and €16 million. This year obviously with the crisis in public confidence and the falloff in revenue from licence fees there’s going to be a need to fill a gap,” he said.

“There’s about 200 million that is brought into RTÉ by way of licence fee and other public funding.”

The Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly suggested bringing in a register of interests for senior RTÉ staff, presenters and management.

“There’s obviously cost-cutting measures that need to happen, there’s huge interest in terms of the lack of transparency that has been there in RTÉ.

“There’s a model there, it’s the model that I and every other public representative around the country fill in a form for every January.”

He said a register of interests should be brought in “along with implementing the reforms that will come on the back of the review of corporate governance” at RTÉ.

Deputy Stanley described the flow of information to the appointed board headed by RTÉ chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh as “clearly deficient and probably non-existent in some cases”.

“That needs to end and there needs to be a full flow of information there on any significant information, particularly in relation to corporate governance and financial matters,” he said.

He called for Government TDs to support a bill drafted by Sinn Féin that would bring RTÉ back under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General.