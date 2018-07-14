Further 'extremely significant' finds made at Newgrange as new markings emerge

The discovery of further significant new historical monuments has been made following a survey carried out on the Newgrange landscape this week.

The discovery of further significant new historical monuments has been made following a survey carried out on the Newgrange landscape this week.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has captured new images of previously unseen monuments buried around the River Boyne floodplain via an aerial survey which was carried out on Friday.

It comes after two locals flying a drone in the area revealed crop markings of a circular enclosure hidden beneath the soil earlier in the week. The hot temperatures and dried-out lands facilitated the discovery and revealed the markings.

The survey of the landscape carried out on Friday revealed additional crop markings near the famous Newgrange Passage Tomb which dates back to around 3,000BC.

The age of these new historic features is not yet known but it is understood they likely date back to the Neolithic period around 5,000 years ago.

Speaking of the find, Minister Josepha Madigan said these rare conditions had allowed for the new discoveries and the department now plans to map out these archaeological finds.

The new discoveries at Newgrange

“[The] National Monuments Service carried out an aerial survey on Friday to scan the Newgrange landscape for any additional features, in the knowledge that these are rare conditions and crop mark phenomena affords a rare opportunity to uncover further secrets held in our landscape,” she said.

Ms Madigan also said she was “very grateful” to the men, Anthony Murphy and Ken Williams, for contacting her department upon discovering the original ‘crop circle’ this week.

Online Editors