Further 313 new cases of Covid-19 and 53 patients in hospitals

There have been 313 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health today.

There are now 53 patients in Irish Hospitals, 15 of which are in intensive care.

There has been a 27 pc fall in the seven day moving average of Covid-19 cases, from 442 on May 21, to 321 today.

This comes after Taoiseach Michael Martin said this week will be the “biggest week” in terms of vaccine roll-out, with 300,000 vaccines to be administered this week.

Two-thirds of the Irish population will be vaccinated with their first dose over the weekend, and one third will be fully vaccinated.

The HSE online portal for vaccine registration will open for those aged 35 to 39 from this Sunday, and once registered, appointment details will follow within three weeks for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Professor Philip Nolan said: "The numbers of people in hospital and ICU are less than half what they were six weeks ago, and new admissions are low”.

On average there have been seven new admissions to hospital per day, and two admissions to ICU every five days, reported a twitter thread posted by Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

"We see incidence falling in adults aged 40-65 as vaccines take effect: one by one, from the oldest age group (60-64) down, incidence falls, precisely at the point we would expect, given the dates when each group was vaccinated and the time to effectiveness of the vaccines", he told RTE News.

Dr. Nolan added that incidence rates have fallen “significantly” in children of primary school age, while incidence rates for those aged 19-24 “remains high”.