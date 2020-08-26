Further 26 pubs suspected of breaching Covid-19 guidelines, bringing total to 165

Gardai have found a total of 165 pubs that are suspected to have breached public health guidelines after further checks were carried out last week.

Under Operation Navigation, Gardai have conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises from July 3 to August 23 throughout the country to support public health guidelines.

Read More

Although the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws, gardai found 26 potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in pubs last week.

In these cases, gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 165.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. Unfortunately, there are still some that are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

"It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting COVID-19.”

Read More

Online Editors