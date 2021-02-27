A FURTHER 13 people have died in relation to Covid-19 in Ireland.

Ten of these deaths occurred in February, one occurred in January, one occurred in October and one date of death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 55 - 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,313 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

It comes as 738 new confirmed cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There is now a total of 218,980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 356 are men and 378 are women. 71pc are under 45 years of age.

311 of the cases are in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 550 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. There has been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

