Fungie sightings ruled out after cases of mistaken identity

Fungie first appeared in the Dingle Peninsula in 1983

SIX reported sightings of Fungie off the Kerry coast have now been dismissed as unfortunate cases of mistaken identity.

The sightings - all reported over the past three weeks - had raised hopes that the famous Dingle dolphin might be exploring new waters off the Kingdom coast before eventually returning to the west Kerry port he had made world famous.

Fungie has now been missing for almost a month.

Read More

Dingle locals including fisherman Jimmy Flannery and Dingle OceanWorld director Kevin Flannery stressed that Fungie had never vanished for more than 24 hours since the Bottlenose Dolphin first arrived off the west Kerry fishing port in 1983.

A total of six credible sightings of Fungie were reported over the past fortnight stretching around the Kerry coast from Ballyferriter to Inch.

All were treated as genuine and well-intentioned with locals supplying the time and location of the sighting as well as a description of what had been seen.

Fishermen and marine experts had worked to investigate all the sightings.

Sadly, all are now being treated as cases of mistaken identity.

In one case, the sighting is believed to have been of a Common Dolphin feeding on a shoal of sprat.

In two cases, people are suspected to have confused Humpback Whales at a distance with Fungie.

One local diver said Fungie was readily identifiable via a notch-type marking on his fin.

Kevin Flannery added that while Fungie's legacy in Dingle is undisputed, the odds are that the dolphin has now disappeared as mysteriously as he first appeared 37 years ago

"I think the likely and sad inevitability is that Fungie has moved on," Mr Flannery said.

"But Fungie will never be forgotten here in Dingle and I believe his legacy will live on."

Mr Flannery said that people in Dingle and across Ireland are slowly beginning to understand just how fortunate they were to have Fungie for 37 years.

"It is a one hundred million to one chance that a male Bottlenose dolphin will ever arrive off Dingle again and make it his home the way Fungie did," he said.

Fungie's loss is a body blow for the town both in tourism and economic terms.

Three firms offered daily dolphin spotting trips with up to ten boats plying the trade in Dingle each summer.

Furthermore, Fungie-related merchandise was a top-seller across Dingle, particularly during the tourist season.

It is estimated that between 80,000 and 100,000 people travelled to Dingle each year thanks to Fungie.

Dingle is determined to maintain the eco-tourism industry built-up locally thanks to Fungie.

It is hoped to continue with dolphin and whale-spotting tours as well as potential future attractions to seal and seabird colonies.

Fungie became such an iconic feature of Dingle that dolphin emblems have been adopted by many shops and businesses in the Kerry town. Dolphin themes widely feature on local arts and crafts.

Read More

Online Editors