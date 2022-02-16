Funeral to take place tomorrow for Wiktor Chojecki (12) who died in Limerick crash

A funeral mass will take place tomorrow for 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki who died while driving a car which collided with a lorry in Limerick.

The memorial will take place in Newcastle West, the young boy’s hometown.

He died after the car collided with a lorry at Rineroe, situated just outside Adare village, at around 2am last Friday.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances which led to the boy being behind the wheel of his family’s Nissan Qashqai.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

A vigil was held for the first year student who has been described as a “lovely little chap” who was “kind”.

Balloons were held by the hundreds that attended the vigil last Sunday in Newcastle West.

It was organised by Newcastle West resident and Polish native Dominika Hogan.

“As a member of the Polish Community in Newcastle West it saddens me to say that once of Our good Friends has lost their Son fatally in a car accident,” Ms Hogan wrote on social media.

“To show Support to Wiktor’s Family and as a Mark of Respect I would like to invite Everyone who would like to let off a balloon in Memory of Wiktor to The Square in Newcastle West @3pm.”

“Bring a balloon or two, let’s bright up the sky for Wiktor.”