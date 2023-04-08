Funeral to take place today for Co Wexford girl Fiadh O’Connor (4)

The funeral will take place today of four-year-old Fiadh O’Connor who died at home in Co Wexford this week.

Fiadh had terminal cancer and her parents were forced to go public in recent weeks to secure palliative care so she could die at home.

The little girl was from Kilbride, The Ballagh, near Enniscorthy and she will be reposing at her home from midday until 8pm this evening.

Her funeral mass will take place at St John the Baptist Church, The Ballagh, at noon. Her family have requested donations, if desired, to the national children’s cancer charity Aoibheann’s Pink Tie in “Fiadh’s memory”, in lieu of flowers.

Fiadh is survived by her parents, her younger brother Páidí and her extended family.

In a death notice posted earlier this week, her parents Laura and Rory said: "It is with the saddest of hearts we share that our beautiful, precious Fiadh passed away peacefully at home days before her 5th birthday, cared for by her loving family, after an illness so bravely borne on 5th April.”

“We will miss her forever but take comfort that she died at home, where she belongs and was looked after with love by her aunties. Fiadh was an amazing, clever, kind, fun and most treasured and loved child. She captured everyone’s hearts. Fiadh was so brave throughout her illness and she approached every day with resilience and strength, more than we will ever know in our lifetime.”

“Fiadh wore her bravery like a crown and we will always be so immensely proud of her, heaven has gained an angel and a piece of our hearts forever,” they added.

In recent weeks the family spoke of their relief at being promised a HSE package to allow her return home but said they should not have had to publicly “beg” for the service.

They said: “We are devastated to beg for services and have empathy for any family who has faced this problem in such a critical time in our lives.

They received the dreaded news in March that Fiadh, who was diagnosed with aggressive neuroblastoma in 2019, had relapsed for a third time and would need end-of-life care.

But the south-east of the country has been without a paediatric palliative care service since 2017 and they feared Fiadh would not be cared for with her family, including her three year old brother Paidi with whom she shared a special bond,

Following an appeal by Fiadh’s aunt Orlaigh Murphy, and contact from the media, the HSE said a comprehensive package of care would be provided. A spokesman said the “HSE is very sorry this took so long.”

Fiadh’s parents have thanked people for the “love and support” shown to the family since they were informed of the devastating news about her prognosis.

They said that since going public about the lack of paediatric palliative care services in the south east, they had received contact to promise clinical governance for Fiadh’s palliative care treatment at home.