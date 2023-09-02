Funeral of Rosaleen McDonagh (3) who died in Laois road crash to be held next week

Tributes have continued to pour in for three-year-old Rosaleen McDonagh who died following a road traffic collision in Co Laois earlier this week.

Her funeral mass will take place on Monday at noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise.

Also known as Rosie, the three-year-old is described in a death notice shared to RIP.ie as the “dearly loved daughter of Bernard and Victoria and dear sister to Bernie, Julia, Valerie, Priscilla and Jolene”.

“Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, brother and sisters, grandparents Willie and Winnie McCarthy and Bernard and Margaret McDonagh, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and her many friends,” the notice read.

She will lie in repose in Moloney’s Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Sunday from 2pm before removal at 5pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, arriving for 6pm.

Her Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at noon, followed by a burial in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Tributes continue to be paid to her family in the aftermath of the incident.

“So incredibly sorry for the tragic loss of your beautiful little girl,” one reads.

“My heart breaks for you all. I don’t know you personally but as a parent, I want you to know my thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

Another added: “From one mother to another, I am truly sorry for the unimaginable loss of your beautiful daughter Rosie.

"To her father, brother and sisters, and all who loved her, please accept my sincere sympathy. I will pray for you all to find the strength to carry on. May Rosie rest in heaven and look after you all.”

One said: “Beautiful little Rosaleen will be a guiding star for all those she loved and who loved her. May God bless all her family and friends and give you all comfort and strength.”