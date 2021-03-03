Funeral of man who killed his two brothers in apparent murder-suicide in Cork takes place today

THE funeral of a man who killed his two brothers in an apparent murder-suicide will take place later today.

A private service is being held later this morning in Mitchelstown for John Hennessey (59), who attacked and killed his brothers Willie and Paddy before taking his own life.

The bodies of Willie Hennessy (66) and Paddy Hennessy (60) were found at the family home at Curraghgorm on the outskirts of Mitchelstown last Friday morning.

The body of their younger brother Johnny (59) was recovered from the nearby river Funshion (also known as Funcheon) a few hours later.

Postmortem examinations were conducted on the men at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. The results were not released for operational reasons.

However, it is understood that Willie and Paddy Hennessy died of injuries consistent with an assault with an axe. The men suffered shock and haemorrhage associated with trauma from head injuries. Johnny Hennessy died from drowning.

The funerals of Wille and Paddy are understood to be taking place tomorrow.

In a funeral notice posted on Rip.ie, Johnny is described as the “Beloved son of the late Thomas and Eily (McCarthy) and brother of the late Jerry.”

He will be “remembered by his sister Breda (O’Reilly, Anglesboro), brother-in-law Ned, nieces Elaine & Lisa, grandnephews Jack, Danny, Logan & Caleb, grandniece Halle, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Paddy is described as the “Beloved father of Elaine and the late Paudie and devoted grandad to Jack, Danny, Logan & Halle.”

He will be “Deeply mourned by his daughter, her mother Stephanie, Paddy’s partner Kitty Russell, grandchildren,mother-in-law May Devonshire, sister Breda (O’Reilly, Anglesboro), brother-in-law Ned, niece Lisa, grandnephew Caleb, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

In a notice for Willie, he is described as the “Beloved son of the late Thomas and Eily (nee McCarthy) and brother of the late Jerry.

“Deeply mourned by his loving sister Breda (O’Reilly, Anglesboro), brother-in-law Ned, nieces Elaine & Lisa, grandnephews Jack, Danny, Logan & Caleb grandniece Halle, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Gardaí believe from checking phone records that Johnny Hennessy may have killed his brothers by 6pm on Thursday before driving away from the farm in his Toyota Carolla van at about 10pm to Killacluig near where his body was recovered from the river Funcheon about 1.30pm on Friday.

Gardaí from Mitchelstown had spoken to Johnny Hennessy at about 6pm after they were contacted by a family member in Co Limerick to say that he had been in touch and had not sounded very coherent.

However, when gardaí rang Johnny Hennessy, he assured them everything was okay.

Gardaí accepted his assurance and did not call to the family farm.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) because gardaí were in contact with somebody who later died.

Gsoc will examine phone records to try to establish whether or not Johnny Hennessy may have already killed his two brothers when he spoke to gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has information in relation to the incident to come forward.

