Funeral of Irishman killed in Greek wildfire delayed until wife recovers

THE funeral of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp will take place when his wife Zoe Holohan is well enough to attend.

It’s understood no arrangements will be made until Zoe is in a condition where she is able to attend.

Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp and Ms Holohan were on honeymoon in Mati, close to Athens in Greece, when a wildfire broke out close to where they were staying on Monday, July 23.

The couple had married the previous Thursday, July 19, in front of their family and close friends before f lying out to Greece two days later.

It is understood the couple fled from their rented home on foot as their hire car wouldn’t start.

A passing motorist urged them to get into the boot of his car, which was already full to capacity with people, in a desperate bid to get away from the fire.

Somewhere along the way, they lost Mr O’CallaghanWestropp.

He was confirmed dead several days later.

The official death toll from the wildfires now stands at 93.

Another 34 people remain in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

Ms Holohan – who works in advertising with the ‘Sunday World’ newspaper – is continuing her recovery at a hospital in Athens.

Friends say she is very thankful to staff who have been treating her, and for the support they have given to the families of herself and her late husband.

It is understood she had further surgery last week and her recovery is going as well as can be expected.

