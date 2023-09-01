Funeral of brother and sister Luke and Grace McSweeney killed in Clonmel crash to take place today

Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel will be laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral of siblings Luke and Grace McSweeney, who died alongside two other teens in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary on Friday, will take place today.

Mr McSweeney (24) was driving his younger sister Grace (18) and her friends Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18) to celebrate their Leaving Cert results when the car they were travelling in crashed last week.

All four young people were killed in the collision.

The funeral mass for both siblings will take place at 11.30am in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Michael D Higgins attends the funeral of Clonmel crash victim

They are survived by their mother Brigid, father Paul, brothers Mark and David, Mr McSweeney’s girlfriend Kelly, Ms McSweeney’s boyfriend Aaron, their aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circles of friends.

Tributes have continued to pour in for all victims of the crash, including the McSweeney siblings.

"No words can express how sorry we are for you all,” one message of condolence reads. “The whole of Ireland and beyond are carrying you all at this most difficult time.”

Another said today represents “the saddest of days” as the McSweeney family “say a final goodbye to Grace and Luke.”

"As a mother I cant comprehend why this tragic accident happened,” one wrote. “My sincere sympathy to the parents, siblings family friends and the people of Clonmel on the tragic deaths of Grace and Luke McSweeney. Lives taken too young.”

Nicole Murphy was laid to rest on Thursday, while the funeral of her friend Zoey Coffey will take place on Saturday.

Mourners gathered at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash yesterday heard how Ms Murphy was someone who “lit up a room when she walked in”.

Her mother Serena described her as “so caring and too good for this world,” adding: “We only had Nikki for 18 years but they were amazing.”

“I was so lucky to have been her mother and I thank God every day for giving her to me. We wish we could have had her for eternity but now she will live in our hearts forever.”

Three more lives were lost in another road tragedy in Co Tipperary just days after the Clonmel crash.

A young boy and his grandparents died in a single-vehicle collision in Cashel on Tuesday evening.

Thomas O'Reilly (45) his wife Bridget O'Reilly (46) and their three-year-old grandson Tom O'Reilly were killed.

The child's parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.