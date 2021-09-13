Funeral held for man who shot dead partner and son in double-murder suicide

The hearse with the coffin of the late Mossie O'Sullivan from Lixnaw pictured at Kiltomey Cemetery Lixnaw today

The funeral has taken place of a man who shot dead his son and long-term partner before killing himself in a double murder-suicide in Kerry last week.

A private ceremony was held yesterday morning for Mossie O’Sullivan (63) in St Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, followed by burial at Kiltomey cemetery.

No death notice was issued for the service which was attended by close family and is being held separately to that of last week’s victims, Eileen O’Sullivan (56) and her son Jamie (24).

Their funeral will take place next Monday morning, September 20, at St Michael’s Church in Kilfeighney.

The mother and son will then be buried in a separate graveyard to Mossie O’Sullivan, at nearby Kilfeighney cemetery, following the funeral mass.

The family have appealed for privacy as they lay Eileen and Jamie to rest.

A funeral notice for Eileen asks for family flowers only and for donations to be made in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mossie O’Sullivan shot dead Jamie in his bedroom before killing his partner Eileen and then himself in a double murder-suicide at their home in Lixnaw between Monday and Tuesday of last week.

Gardaí at this stage do not believe a suicide note was left and have not uncovered any financial issues which would explain a possible motive for the murders.

Investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and will prepare a file for the local coroner.