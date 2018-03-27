The funeral has taken place of young Northern Ireland woman Sophie Bridges (21) who died after a long battle with bulimia.

Funeral for tragic Sophie Bridges (21) who lost her battle with bulimia

Sophie, a past pupil of Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch, died from a heart attack after struggling with the eating disorder since 2009.

The funeral service took place at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Over 200 family members and many of her young friends attended the packed service at Roselawn Crematorium.

Among those reading tributes were her father Raymond, siblings Ethan and Hannah as well as her best friend Murdoch. The handpicked music reflected her favourite artists including Linkin Park and Florence & the Machine.

Leading the service was family celebrant Julie Antonette. "Sophie's life has nourished all of those who knew and loved her," she said adding she had been a "bright little girl" at school who loved art and language classes, vintage clothes and animals.

She spent her last six months living in her family home in Killyleagh, Co Down. Inspired by her many hospital admissions, she dreamed of helping others by training as a nurse.

A statement from her old school said she would be remembered as "a bright and beautiful girl who was always kind and sensitive to others".

A family notice described her as the "dearly-loved daughter of Raymond and Sharon, and much-loved sister of Hannah, Sam and Ethan, and best friend of Murdoch".

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Bodywhys – the Eating Disorder Association of Ireland Helpline on 1890 200 444 or contact their email support service on alex@bodywhys.ie

Belfast Telegraph