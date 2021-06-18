Funeral for talented horserider Tiggy Hancock (15) to take place on Monday 

Tiggy Hancock during Pony Eventing Europeans Final Training at Orchard Lodge in Calverstown, Kildare in 2019. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

The funeral for the talented young horserider Tiggy Hancock will take place on Monday.

The 15-year-old girl tragically died after sustaining serious injuries during a training session on Wednesday.

Tiggy was from outside Bagenalstown, in Co Carlow, and came from a family with a long connection with equestrian sport.

Her funeral service will take place in the Church of the Good Shepherd, Lorum at 2pm on June 21 followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

The service is in conjunction with current government guidelines and will be streamed online.

A notice on RIP.ie says: “The death has occurred Tiggy Hancock, Corries House, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. June 16th, 2021. Following a tragic accident.

"Tiggy (Allegra) beloved daughter of her heartbroken parents Frank and Jane and cherished sister to Eliza and Lucy.

“Deeply regretted by her parents, sisters, uncles & aunts Peter, Richard, Lillias, Serena, Angela, David, Alice, Kate, Tom & Katya, cousins Charlie, Felix, India & Elsa, godparents Linda, Clem, Nick, Andrew & Allegra, Ann Minchin, friends of the equestrian community young and old and her many school friends.

“The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this very difficult time."

A funeral cortege will leave Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh to her home via Ballinree this evening at 8pm. The notice noted that the house is strictly private but people are welcome to line the route while adhering to guidelines.