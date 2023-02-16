Funeral for novelist Deirdre Purcell hears of unopened Valentine's Day card from her husband

The remains of Deirdre Purcell are carried in to Our Lady of Victories Church in Ballymun by her family. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The last Valentine Day’s card Kevin Healy bought for his late wife Deirdre Purcell sits in their home, unopened.

On the front are the words: ‘Life is such an adventure with you by my side’.

“Deirdre’s friends will know just how true that statement is,” he said at her funeral today.

The best-selling author, journalist and broadcaster died suddenly at the age of 77 on Monday morning.

The previous evening, Deirdre and her husband Kevin had spent time discussing a potential holiday abroad and looking at pictures of dogs they were considering adopting from a local shelter. Her death came too soon, and too suddenly.

“We are all devastated by Deirdre’s death. The suddenness of it was particularly cruel,” Mr Healy told mourners at Our Lady of Victories Church in Ballymun.

“Deirdre was our rock; she was the glue that kept our little family together and we are now cast adrift and we are bereft.”

Chief mourners were her husband Kevin, her sons Adrian and Simon, her brother Declan, step-children Justin, Zoe, daughter-in-law Catherine, and her grandchildren.

Former colleagues and friends from the world of media, literature and theatre were also in attendance.

Former RTÉ newsreader Anne Doyle, Terry Prone, Olivia O'Leary, broadcaster Joe Duffy, Mike Murphy, Newstalk’s Pat Kenny, Eileen Dunne, David Davin-Power, theatre director Patrick Mason, theatre producer John McColgan, Mary Harney, journalist Emer O’Kelly, and Marian Finucane's widower John Clarke were among those who gathered to pay their respects.

President Michael D Higgins, who during the week spoke of the ‘singular contribution’ she had made to literature and broadcasting, was represented by Captain Howard Beary.

Throughout her career Purcell excelled as a journalist, actor, broadcaster and author. She was an award-winning journalist and the first woman appointed as a staff newsreader on RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News. She spent six years fronting the ‘What it Says in the Papers’ segment on RTÉ Radio 1’s ‘Morning Ireland’.

She also published more than 19 books during her career including Falling for a Dancer and the 1989 biography of Gay Byrne entitled ‘The Time of My Life.’

Symbols of her life brought to the altar included a book to symbolize her success as an author, and her passport to reflect her love of traveling.

Those attending were encouraged to wear bright colours, John McColgan arrived in a lime green scarf, while old friend Dr Mona McGarry arrived in a crimson coat. “Deirdre loved colour, and had the most honest, brilliant mind.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, Purcell collapsed and was brought to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she passed away. Her son Adrian Weckler said her death had a profound shock on the family.

“We are still trying to process it,” he said. “It feels like a funeral for a much younger person.”

He said his mother meant a lot of things to a lot of people. In recent days, many have shared memories of her and the same words keep coming up: generous, loyal, creative, and fun.

“For me compassion is a big one,” Mr Weckler said. “With the possible exception of Donald Trump my mother was predisposed to see redemption in everyone. If there was a chink of light, she would charge for it… She believed everyone was unique, talented and beautiful. This compassion was the bedrock for her great many friendships.”

Mr Weckler, who is the Technology Editor for The Irish Independent, added that “she had an extraordinary ability to listen… she unlocked your potential, she had that gift… she was always on your side… endlessly loyal, endlessly supportive.”

He spoke of the various friendship ‘tribes’ that his mother had accumulated over the course of her life.

She had a writer tribe, an actor tribe, a Sunday Tribune tribe, a tribe from the Beara Peninsula - a part of the country she had a deep affinity to and where her family had a second home. She also had two respective RTE tribes; Part One and Part Two - each reflecting the various periods in her career she worked there. “She managed to find some of the nicest, most interesting people around and they found her,” Weckler said.

She remained committed to all these tribes.

So much so that Fr John McNamara, who acted as celebrant, told mourners Ms Purcell had tuned into Dancing with the Stars, Fair City, the Nine O'Clock News and Smother the Sunday before her death.

Those attending spoke of her kind spirit and the empathy and support she showed others. Joe Duffy described her as "elegant, generous and full of warmth".

"I lived with her parents Maureen and Bill in the summers 1976-1977 and they were gorgeous people. Deirdre was so warm and oozed generosity. My admiration for her is unbounded. She was a gem," he said.

Fr McNamara said her life was full and active. She never stopped and was working on two separate projects at the time of her death. “She lived to the last,” he said.

