Funeral for ‘gentle soul’ Gene McDonald, one of two killed in Sligo rally crash, to take place on Friday

The funeral details for Gene McDonald, one of the rally drivers killed during a crash at the Sligo Stages Rally, have been announced.

Both Mr McDonald (35) and his co-driver Daire Maguire (46) were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car left the road and collided with a wall during the sixth stage of the event.

His death notice says Mr McDonald is missed by his mother Maureen and father Eugene, his sisters Aine and Sinead and their families, his partner Justine and his daughters Saoirse and Bonnie, and all his extended family.

He will lie in repose at the family home today before his removal on Friday morning to St Mary's Middle Chapel in Cavan.

Mr McDonald’s funeral will take place at 12pm on Friday, with his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

His family asks for family flowers only, with donations in lieu, if desired, to Motorsport Ireland Benevolent Fund.

Mr McDonald was from Cootehill, Co Cavan, and was remembered by one mourner as “a gentleman and a great mechanic gone too soon”.

He was an experienced rally driver who owned a garage in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

“Goodbye to a lovely, lovely man,” one mourner writes. “Nothing was too much trouble. Always with a smile on his face. He was a class act. See you later, Gene.”

Others paid tribute to his “gentle soul” and “kind word and a smile” that Mr McDonald had for everyone, offering their sympathies to his family and friends.

Both Mr McDoanld and Mr Maguire were well-known in Irish rally circles north and south of the border, with tributes continuing to pour in for both men.