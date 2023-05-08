Funeral details released for Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry GAA stars David and Paudie

Brothers David, left, and Paudie Clifford of Kerry in the pre-match warm-up before the Munster final in Limerick. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ellen Clifford, the mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie Clifford, will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon.

Mrs Clifford (nee O’Shea), who comes from a strong GAA family in Ballymacellgott, had been battling an illness for some time and died on Saturday.

A death notice on RIP.ie said Mrs Clifford died “peacefully at her home after a long illness bravely borne”.

"Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Dermot, sons Paudie and David, daughter Shelly, father Pat,” the death notice reads.

Mrs Clifford will be reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, this evening from 4pm to 7pm. A requiem mass will be held in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, at 2pm tomorrow, with a burial service afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The late Ellen, aged in her 50s, was much loved as a neighbour and friend. She worked with the Department of Justice in Killarney.

Mrs Clifford became a grandmother in the summer of 2021, as son David and his partner welcomed baby Ógie into the world.

A staunch Kerry GAA supporter, she was in Croke Park last July to see both her sons win the All-Ireland Championship with Kerry, and she was back in Croke Park in January to see Paudie and David help Fossa to a famous win over Stewartstown Harps in the All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship final.

Both of her sons have gone on record in recent years about their mother's love a Gaelic football – a love she shared with husband Dermot who played at club level with Derrynane in his youth.

To honour their mother, both David and Paudie lined out for Kerry in yesterday’s Munster Final victory over Clare.

Kerry ran out 5-14 to 0-15 winners. Captain David shot 2-6 in a Man of the Match performance. His first goal came from a pinpoint pass from brother Paudie, who also chipped in with Kerry’s fifth goal.

Speaking after the game, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor said the Cliffords were “adamant” that they wanted to play.

"By and large, it has worked out well. They honoured their mother in the best way possible and made everyone proud,” he said.

"That is a tough blow to lose your mother at such a young age. And they wouldn’t have slept much last night.

“But they get great solace in being with the group, and I am sure the lads will really look after them now as a group over the next few days.”