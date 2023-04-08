Funeral details announced of Martin McDonnell (19) who died in Longford bus tragedy and was due to marry within weeks

Martin McDonnell from Longford is predeceased by his brother Ciaran and uncle Patrick

The funeral details of Martin McDonnell who was killed in a Longford bus tragedy have been announced.

Mr McDonnell, who was due to marry within weeks, died tragically after being struck by a Bus Éireann bus, on Thursday.

He was fatally injured as he walked along the Convent Road area of Longford town shortly after 6.00pm.

The 19-year-old will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday from 4.00pm, followed with removal to St. Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 6.00pm.

The funeral mass will be on Tuesday April 11 at 11.00am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

His funeral notice reads: “Martin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Willie and Patricia, his brothers and sisters Shane, Amy, Brandon, Willie, Helen, Melissa, Bridget, Abbie, Caroline, Mary, Queva, Andrew, Michael, Simon, John, his beloved fiancée Shirley [Dempsey], brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, cousins, and his many dear friends.

“In our hearts forever. Rest in peace Martin.”

Martin’s distraught fiancée previously told how the couple planned to get married later this month. She revealed how her life has been turned upside down.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Ms Dempsey said she and Mr McDonnell were looking forward to getting married in Northern Ireland in three weeks’ time.

“You were my whole life,” she wrote on social media.

“I’d give my life just to have you back. I just can’t come to terms that God took you away from me and I will never understand why.

“All we had was each other and you told me that every day. We were going to the North in three weeks to get married and were going to keep it a secret until the day.”

Mr McDonnell's sister, Helen, also took to social media to describe how she was numbed by the news.

“My poor brother Martin, he didn’t deserve this,” she wrote.

The tragedy comes just over a year after Mr McDonnell spoke at the funeral mass of his older brother Ciaran (23), who died in a fatal single-vehicle incident outside Granard, Co Longford on New Year’s Day.

The car he was driving was found partially submerged in water off the main road between Granard and Ballinalee.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Martin McDonnell told mourners at his brother’s funeral.

“Our hearts are broken into pieces. You were one of a kind and you were my best friend.”

He said despite the enormity of the previous few days, the memory of his late brother would live on.

“I promise you I will do you proud,” Martin McDonnell said at the time.

“You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed and you will always be in our hearts.”