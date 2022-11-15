Funeral details announced for tragic sea swimmer Ciarán Megannety

The funeral mass of a man who drowned while swimming off the coast of Wicklow on Sunday evening is to take place on Friday.

Ciarán Megannety, from Bray, Co Wicklow, who was in his 60s was a member of Bray Sea Swimmers.

Emergency services including the Rescue Helicopter attended the scene following reports of a swimmer in difficulty at Bray beach and it is understood he got caught in a dangerous riptide while out swimming.

Passersby and emergency services managed to get the local man out of the water and CPR was carried out but despite valiant efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí and ambulance crew commenced CPR on him but he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Megannety’s funeral notice on rip.ie reads: “Ciarán Megannety, Bray, Co Wicklow (Suddenly). Beloved son of the late Gerard and Ena, brother of the late Geraldine and cousin of the late John. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his brother-in-law Brendan, nephew Paul, niece Gemma, his many cousins, extended family and a very large circle of friends.

“Ciarán will repose at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray on Thursday evening, from 5pm to 6pm. Removal from (the) Funeral Home on Friday at 10.10am, walking to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by private cremation for family and close friends.

“Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of Ciarán to Purple House Cancer Support.”

Scores of members of Bray Sea Swimmers paid tribute to Mr Megannety on their social media platforms.

One friend said: “My thoughts are with those brave souls who went to Ciaran’s aid and the risk they put themselves in … Ciaran would have known they were there to help him, that he was not alone. I hope that offers them some solace.”