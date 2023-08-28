Funeral details announced for talented Irish piano player Seán Shannon (18) who died in Slovenia

The 18-year-old from Ennis, Co Clare was reported missing in the tourist town of Bled earlier this month.

The funeral details for the talented young piano player, Seán Shannon, who died while on holidays in Slovenia two weeks ago, have been announced.

He has been remembered by President Michael D Higgins – for whom he once performed – as someone who had ”a fantastical musical ability”.

Seán recently completed his first year at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and featured in a three-part documentary on RTÉ that followed his fellow students and teachers at the prestigious music school.

He will repose at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Ennis Cathedral.

His funeral mass will take place at Ennis Cathedral at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

A notice on RIP.ie said the teenager is “sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Cecilia and Frank, brother Samuel, sister Samantha, uncles, aunts, godparents, his colleagues in the Royal College of Music and his large circle of friends”.

Tributes have poured in for the young pianist, who has been described as a “gentle and kind soul” and a “dear friend”.

"My sincere condolences to Sean's family on such a terrible loss,” one reads. “I watched Seán on the documentary about his journey to the Royal Irish Academy of Music, I did not know Sean but he came across as a gentle and kind soul with a truly remarkable and outstanding gift.”

Another sent their condolences to his family and friends, writing: “Sincere sympathy to you all on the death of Seán. Most awful thing for a parent to lose their child. No words can comfort you. Rest in peace Seán.”

President Michael D Higgins said in a statement last week that all who heard Seán perform “recognised the unique and extraordinary talent that he possessed”.

He said: "May I join with all those who have expressed their shock at the death of the hugely talented pianist Seán Shannon while travelling in Slovenia.

"While still only 18, Seán had already exhibited a fantastic musical ability, having commenced his learning of the piano as a self-taught pianist.

"Indeed, I remember meeting Seán in September 2018 when he performed at an event which I attended at Glór Theatre to mark the 50th anniversary of ClareCare.

"At the time, Seán was a second-year student in Ennis Community College and was already distinguishing himself with his abilities.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Seán’s parents, Cecilia and Frank, to his siblings, and to all his friends and fellow performers.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam.”