Funeral details announced for man (33) killed in one-punch road rage attack

A man who died following a one-punch road rage attack is to be laid to rest tomorrow

Mr Lynn (33) was rushed to hospital after being struck by a motorcyclist after he got out of a taxi on Sunday July 30 at around 4.30am on Larkhill Road in Whitehall, Dublin.

The sports injury clinic worker had just stepped out of the passenger side of the taxi when he was confronted by a motorcyclist.

It is understood the motorcyclist became angry over the way Mr Lynn opened the door of the taxi as he was passing, causing him to swerve.

After an exchange of words, Mr Lynn was punched and fell to the ground.

Mr Lynn tragically died from his injuries at Beaumont Hospital last Tuesday.

Gardaí are now awaiting the results of a toxicology report and a post-mortem examination to determine the course of their investigation.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Mr Lynn’s funeral mass will take place tomorrow at the Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall at 10.30am, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

A post on rip.ie said he is sadly missed by his “heartbroken” parents Patrick and Sadie, his sister Sharon, brother-in-law Anthony, his niece Lily, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends and colleagues.

In a post on social media in the wake of her brother’s death, his sister Sharon said her brother “didn't stand a chance” when he was assaulted “just seconds away” from his own front door. Sharon Lynn shared a tribute to her brother whom she described as “kind”, “funny” and “gentle”.

She wrote: “On the early hours of Sunday morning at around 4.30am, my kind, funny and gentle young brother Martin was violently and unnecessarily attacked by a motorist passing through Larkhill road in Whitehall. Just seconds away from the front door of our family home.

“A home where we had so many happy memories in a nice quiet community. A home that Martin lived in and felt safe in for 33 years. I cannot put into words the shock and devastation we feel.”

She said her brother was was “simply trying to get to his own front door” on the night of the attack.

“Martin was a mild mannered, funny, polite and positive young man and was never involved in any trouble or violence. Small in stature but big in heart. Our lives have been shattered from the choice that this man made that night and I will not rest until justice has been served.

“The words of support and love for Martin and our family these past few days have truly touched our hearts and are greatly appreciated.”

Ms Lynn also pleaded for the public’s help.

“If you want to help us to get justice for Martin, can you check any doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage you may have from Sunday 30 July between 1am and 6am if you live in Whitehall or any of the surrounding areas.”

In a statement, gardaí in Santry said they are continuing to investigate a serious assault that occurred in the Dublin 9 area on the morning of Sunday 30th July 2023.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday, 30th July 2023, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”