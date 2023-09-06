Funeral details announced for Emili Roman (8) who died in Cork swimming tragedy as tributes paid to ‘kind, bubbly’ schoolgirl

The schoolgirl got into difficulty at Fountainstown Beach on TuesdayEmili would have celebrated her eighth birthday tomorrow with her twin brother Jeremy

The scene at Fountainstown as a major search operation took place on Tuesday evening.

Emili Roman who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork.

The funeral details have been announced for the tragic Cork schoolgirl (8) who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach yesterday evening.

Emili Roman, who would have celebrated her eighth birthday tomorrow alongside her twin brother Jeremy, was swept out to sea around 4.30pm and was later recovered by a member of the public along with the local RNLI lifeboat crew after they spotted her near the shore.

It is understood her brother, Jeremy, was on the beach when Emili got into difficulty, and her father, Slawomir, later was on the beach when her body was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm.

Emili was a second class pupil at Templebreedy National School in Co Cork.

Her death notice describes her the “darling daughter" of parents, Martha and Slawomir and a “dear sister of Inga and Jeremy”.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, with burial afterwards at St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

A statement issued today on behalf of the school, said the entire community was "in shock and are utterly devastated" and "heartbroken" for her family.

It read: “Emili would have been eight years old tomorrow. Emili and her twin brother Jeremy have been in our school since they joined Junior Infants in 2020”.

School Principal, Doris Bryan described her as a “kind, with a bubbly personality”.

"She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends. She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl.

"On behalf of the school I extend our deepest sympathies to Emili’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy.

"We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emili and come to terms with what has happened. Again our primary focus, for Emili’s sake, is with her family and loved ones.”

Bishop Paul Colton, patron of the school offered condolence to the family and said: "Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through.

"We are all, however, in shock and devastated.”

He added: “A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community.

“I extend sympathy to you all. I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals.”

RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station said the body of the girl was spotted in the water following an extensive search operation which involved many local boats along with gardai, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Crosshaven RNLI said: “The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.”

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue were among those who participated in the search for the youngster after the alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm yesterday.

Crosshaven Coastguard have said that “crews worked tirelessly” arriving on scene to find the child.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore. She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for post mortem.

"Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterway dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.”

Meanwhile, the coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date.

The youngster had gotten in to difficulty while swimming in the water. The member of the public and the RNLI crew member rushed in to the water when they saw the body of the young girl near the shore.

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. An inquest will likely follow in the coming months. It is understood the child attended school in Crosshaven.

It was the second drowning tragedy to strike the country and came after a man in his 80s died in a drowning accident at Curracloe Beach in Wexford earlier in the afternoon.

Cork Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus McGrath said that the news of the passing of the child was “truly devastating.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the little angel. The lower harbour community has experienced unimaginable tragedy and loss in a short number of weeks. We all wish we would wake up from the nightmare.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who was at the beach in Fountainstown, paid tribute to the girl and her family and said the tragedy is “absolutely devastating” for the local community.

“Today it was 24 or 25 degrees, a beautiful sunny day, like other days there was a bit of a tide at the beach.”

She praised the work of the emergency services who had conducted a large search operation – when the alarm was raised, kayaks from the nearby Funkytown Adventure Centre had also joined in to help find the girl.

“The services were amazing. When the alert was called the fire bridgade, the RNLI, the Coast Guard were all there. We’re fortunate because they’re all on our doorstep in Crosshaven. They were all there for about three hours,” she said.

Councillor Buckley said a large crowd of concerned locals had arrived and was thankful that the girl has been recovered as the evening was growing dark.

“That image of them taking the little girl out of the water, it will live with me until the day I die,” she said.

Independent Cork County Councillor Marcia D’Alton offered a tribute to the girl on social media and wrote: “A devastatingly heartbreaking tragedy at Fountainstown beach this evening.

“Once again, we have witnessed at first hand the courage and tenacity of the rescue services. There are simply no words adequate for the pain of such a loss. Rest easy little beautiful.”

The death of the little girl comes in the wake of a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks.

Jack O'Sullivan (14) died on August 24 last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20, Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.