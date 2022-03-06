Funeral details announced for Dublin mum Bernadette Connolly

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

The funeral mass for Bernadette Connolly, a woman who was missing from her home in Dublin for eight weeks will take place this week.

Ms Connolly’s heartbroken daughter Jade led a massive operation to find her mother after she was last seen on Donabate beach, Co Dublin on January 7.

The 45-year-old’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool, the family announced on Thursday.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Jade said “It’s a tragedy that no family should ever have to bear.”

The funeral mass for the Swords woman will take place at 12 o’clock on Wednesday, March 9, in St Cronan’s Church, Brackenstown.

It will be followed by a ceremony in Dardistown Crematorium.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “Taken too soon and deeply missed by her loving daughter Jade, Jade's partner Dillin, her heartbroken parents Patrick and Nuala, brothers Des and Anthony, sister Madeline, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.”

Hundreds of people have paid their respects online to the Dublin mother and her heartbroken daughter.

"Condolences to Jade her partner Dillin and Connolly family on the passing of your beautiful mother may Bernadette RIP,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Jade and family I am so sorry to hear this tragic news of your beautiful Mam. You gave the search everything you had and never gave up.

"You are a very strong woman and I know you have inherited that from your Mam. Stay strong as difficult as it may seem at times you can get through this and live with wonderful memories that you had together.

“RIP Bernadette and my thoughts are with you all.”