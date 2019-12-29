FUNERAL arrangements have been made for a Donegal nurse who was killed in Australia last week.

FUNERAL arrangements have been made for a Donegal nurse who was killed in Australia last week.

Funeral arrangements made for Donegal nurse killed in Australia when tree fell on taxi

Mary Ellen Molloy (26) from Ardara in Co Donegal was killed when a tree fell on a taxi she was travelling in with two of her fellow nurses.

Ms Molloy died instantly in the freak accident on Friday, December 20 in Melbourne.

It is understood that The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has assisted the family in transporting her remains back to Ireland.

Ms Molloy’s remains will repose at her parent’s home in Edergole in Co Donegal on Wednesday, January 1.

A wake will take place from 1pm to 11pm.

Requiem mass will be held on Thursday January 2, at noon in the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Buses will be provided and attendees are advised to make use of the service.

The family is asking for the house to be private on the morning of the funeral, with family flowers only.

Mary Ellen Molloy died when a branch fell from a tree onto the taxi she was travelling in

Donations can be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors in Letterkenny.

A fundraiser set up to assist the families of the “horrific” car accident has raised €115,674 of its €100,000 target.

“On behalf of St Kevin’s GAC, the girls and their families we would like to continue to thank people for their generosity on this Christmas Day,” an update from the fundraiser, posted on Christmas Day, reads.

“This page has not just helped alleviate the financial stress that comes with this traumatic event but has also given the girls and their families comfort in knowing the massive community and support they have behind them,” it adds.

Online Editors