The funeral arrangements of Sharon Ryan, the young woman tragically killed in a collision in Co Limerick that claimed the life of two people, have been confirmed.

Ms Ryan, a native of Co Mayo, who worked in Galway, lost her life when the car she was travelling in collided with a van between Adare and Patrickswell on Sunday night in Co Limerick.

Brian Mullin, also a Mayo native and brother of Mayo footballer Oisín, was also killed in the accident.

A funeral notice described Ms Ryan’s death as “tragic and unexpected”.

The notice read: “Predeceased by her grandparents and her cousin Marie Davin. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, her parents Ann and Peter, her sister Michelle and her brother Emmett, her sister-in-law Sandra and Michelle's partner Barry McNamara, niece Holly, aunts Mary Lavelle, Margaret Owens, and Anne Kelly, uncles Jim Kelly, John Kelly and John Ryan, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

“May She Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Joseph's Church, Carras, for funeral Mass at noon followed by burial in Roundfort Cemetery. House Private please.”

“Thinking of Brian and the Mullin family at this difficult time,” the notice read.

Read More

Kilkerrin/Clonberne LFGA, with whom Sharon was a coach, paid tribute to their “dear friend and club member” last night.

“Our Club is deeply saddened to hear of the very sad news of the loss of our dear friend and Club member Sharon Ryan who was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday evening,” the club said.

“In recent years Sharon became part of our club community. In the short time we knew her she became a very important and much loved member of our community. Anyone who was lucky enough to have met Sharon in the time she was with us will be more than aware of her enthusiastic positive personality. Her energetic nature was infectious.

“She contributed to the training of many in our community and specifically our club teams. Our club gym was Sharon’s base for her very successful Phoenix fitness 247 business.

“Sharon was always actively planning for future projects and coming up with ideas to get more and more people in the community involved in fitness while also having as much fun as possible.”

The club added: “She and her beautiful smile will be sorely missed by our club and wider community. We extend our deepest sympathies to both Sharon and Brian’s families and friends. May they rest in peace.”

Mr Mullin’s funeral arrangements will be made in due course.