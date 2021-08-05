The Funeral Mass arrangements of Fr Con Cronin and Mark Wills who tragically lost their lives in a collision involving a bus in Cork have been announced.

Fr Cronin and Mr Wills lost their lives when the bus Mr WIlls was driving spun out of control and collided with a pedestrian and parked vehicles in Monkstown, near Cork Harbour on Tuesday.

It is believed Mr Wills (53) from Ballincollig may have suffered a medical emergency seconds before the crash.

Locals have told how Fr Cronin (68) had finished lunch with a parishioner, and pushed her out of the way of the oncoming vehicle as it lost control and veered towards them.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fr. Con will lay in rest in St. Mary's Church, Passage West from 4-7pm on Friday for those who would like to visit for personal prayer. He will also lay in rest in St. Joseph's Church, Coomhola on Saturday, August 7, from 10am-12.30pm for those who would like to visit for personal prayer.

Private Funeral Mass will take place at 2pm, which will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream with private burial after in Kilmacanogue Cemetery.

Mr Wills funeral will be private due to current government guidelines but his Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11am on Saturday, August 7, on https://www.churchservices.tv/stmjballincollig

Mr Wills is survived by his children Cillian and Rebecca, parents Stephen and Madelene and his twin Stephen, brothers Brian and Ken and sister Gwen, and extended family, work colleagues at Bus Éireann and friends.

Fr Cronin is sadly missed by his brother Teddy, his sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, by his Kiltegan family, by Bishop Fintan Gavin of the Diocese of Cork and Ross, and by the priests, religious and laity of the Diocese, by his colleagues John Galvin and Sean O’Sullivan and his devoted parishioners in the Harbour Parishes and by his wide circle of friends.